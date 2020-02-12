Pin 1 Shares

Courtesy of Curzon, here’s the new trailer for Hirokazu Kore-eda’s next film, The Truth, which has been playing at some of the late 2019 festivals. It will debut in cinemas on 20th March.

Fabienne is a star; a star of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir returns from New York to Paris with her husband and young child. The reunion between mother and daughter will quickly turn to confrontation: truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed.

For his first feature set outside Japan, Kore-eda Hirokazu unites French screen legends Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche in a powerful and emotional story of family conflicts.

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s last film was the Cannes Palme d’Or-winning Shoplifters, which we urge you to check out if you haven’t already.

Watch the brand new trailer for The Truth below.