The Blu-ray release details for José Ramón Larraz’s Deadly Manor have been revealed. The 1990 film will arrive on the hi-resolution format for the very first time from 17th February through Arrow Video.

The last in a trio of transcontinental slice-and-dice co-productions helmed by Larraz towards the end of the 80s (all of which he directed under the anglicized moniker of Joseph Braunstein), Deadly Manor is a fitting capper to the director’s prolific career in fear, now finally unearthed for the first time on Blu-ray.

An old, dark house… A maniac on the loose… An orgy of bloodlust! All the hallmarks of late master of Spanish macabre José Ramón Larraz (Edge of the Axe, Vampyres) are present and correct in 1990’s Deadly Manor – the final horror movie from one of the genre’s most unheralded filmmakers.

Whilst en route to a lake, a group of youngsters make an unscheduled stop-off at a remote, seemingly abandoned mansion where they plan to spend the night. But the property is full of foreboding signs – a blood-stained car wreck in the garden, coffins in the basement, scalps in the closet, and photographs of a beautiful but mysterious woman adorning every corner of the house. Before daybreak, the group will unwittingly uncover the strange and terrifying truth that lurks behind the walls of this dreadful place.

The new trailer is here:

Special details include:

• Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements

• High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

• Original uncompressed mono audio

• Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

• Brand new audio commentary with Kat Ellinger and Samm Deighan

• Newly-filmed interview with actress Jennifer Delora

• Making a Killing – a newly-filmed interview with producer Brian Smedley-Aston

• Extract from an archival interview with Jose Larraz

• Original “Savage Lust” VHS trailer

• Image Gallery

• Original Script and Shooting Schedule (BD-ROM content)

• Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais (TO BE REVEALED)