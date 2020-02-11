Pin 1 Shares

We’ve just been sent over the brand new trailer for the upcoming crowd-pleaser Military Wives which comes to the screen from the award-winning director of The Full Monty. Military Wives has already played at various film festivals, including last year’s TIFF, and the early word is very good.

The film stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Greg Wise (A Private War) and Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels). Rounding out the cast and playing the military wives are Emma Lowndes (Downton Abbey), Gaby French (Victoria), Lara Rossi (Robin Hood), Amy James-Kelly (Safe) and India Ria Amarteifio (Line of Duty).

The inspirational story of friendship, love, and support on the home front. A group of women come together as their partners serve in Afghanistan. Together they form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments and also becoming a media sensation and global movement in the process.

Peter Cattaneo directs the film which hits on 6th March.

Here’s the new trailer.