Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has announced that a third season of Sex Education has been ordered. There’s no date on the arrival of said season as yet, but the streamer did post a brief video up on their YouTube channel.

The second season landed with great applause mid-January of this year.

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

More on season three as it comes in.