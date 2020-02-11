Pin 1 Shares

Searchlight Pictures has debuted the very first poster for Wes Anderson’s next film, The French Dispatch. The film is set for cinemas later this year and boasts quite the cast.

Amongst the players are some Anderson regulars, as well as some newcomers. Credited are the likes of Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.

The film is described as a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city. It brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch” magazine.

The film, according to the Wikipedia page, has a release date set for 24th July, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this popped up at a certain film festival in May – we’re looking at you, Cannes.

Check out the debut poster below. More as it comes in.