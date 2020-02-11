Pin 3 Shares

We are hearing that the classic crime movie Villain starring Richard Burton is set to get a big home release later next month. The movie is set to be made on DVD and Blu-ray for the very first time from 30th March.

As well as Burton, there’s a cracking supporting cast that includes Ian McShane and Joss Ackland.

Villain is adapted from James Barlow’s 1968 novel ‘Burden of Proof’ by the acclaimed British writing duo Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais. It is directed by Michael Tuchner.

Vic Dakin (Burton) is a sadistic, gay, East End gangster with a mother fixation, a character loosely based on the notorious Ronnie Kray. For many years he has made a living from running a prosperous protection racket and, so far, has avoided arrest. After being tipped-off about a potential payroll heist, Dakin decides to step up his criminal activities and starts planning the job. He recruits a gang from the criminal underworld, including Wolf Lissner (Ian McShane), his occasional lover. This leads to greater danger and greater exposure with Police Inspector Bob Matthews (Nigel Davenport) watching his every move, determined to finally catch him in the act.

The disc will include a new interview with Ian McShane, a new interview with cultural historian Matthew Sweet, plus a stills gallery.