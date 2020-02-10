Pin 0 Shares

Out on the home formats from today is the striking Farming, a film based on a true story.

Based on his own life story, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s FARMING charts the extraordinary journey of a young fostered Nigerian boy who, struggling to find an identity, falls in with a skinhead gang in 1980’s England. The film stasr Damson Idris (Black Mirror), Kate Beckinsale (Underworld), John Dagleish (Judy), Jaime Winstone (Love, Rosie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad) himself.

At six weeks old, Enitan (Zephan Amissah) is left in the care of a white working-class family in the dock-town of Tilbury, in Essex. His new surrogate mother, Ingrid (Beckinsale), makes for a complex, but dubious foster parent. Unsure of his place in the world, and lacking a mother’s love, desperate to belong the teenage Enitan (Idris) spirals into self-destruction, falling in with a local skinhead gang led by Levi (Dagleish). When all seems lost, a sympathetic teacher, Miss Dapo (Mbatha-Raw), offers him one last shot at redemption.

