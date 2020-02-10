Pin 1 Shares

The Oscars were celebrated and handed out in a lavish ceremony in Hollywood last night and, as ever, there were many surprises. Arguably, the big winner on the night was Bong Joon Ho and his stunning film, Parasite, which won no less than four awards; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Parasite is the first film to win both the Palme d’Or in Cannes and the Best Picture at the Academy Awards since Marty back in 1955 and also the first film not in the English language to take the top gong.

Elsewhere, as expected Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his work on Joker, Renée Zellweger won Best Actress for Judy, Brad Pitt scored Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Toy Story 4 was awarded Best Animated Feature, American Factory was given the feature documentary award, and the legendary Roger Deakins won Best Cinematography for 1917.

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin took home the Best Original Song for the brilliant (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Here are the winners in full. Winners in bold.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

1917

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Joker

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Philips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Animated Short Film

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best International Feature Film Award

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Achievements in Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Achievements in Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Achievements in Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Achievements in Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Achievements in Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, FFrozen II

Stand Up, Harriet