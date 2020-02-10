The Oscars were celebrated and handed out in a lavish ceremony in Hollywood last night and, as ever, there were many surprises. Arguably, the big winner on the night was Bong Joon Ho and his stunning film, Parasite, which won no less than four awards; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Parasite is the first film to win both the Palme d’Or in Cannes and the Best Picture at the Academy Awards since Marty back in 1955 and also the first film not in the English language to take the top gong.
Elsewhere, as expected Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his work on Joker, Renée Zellweger won Best Actress for Judy, Brad Pitt scored Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.
Toy Story 4 was awarded Best Animated Feature, American Factory was given the feature documentary award, and the legendary Roger Deakins won Best Cinematography for 1917.
Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin took home the Best Original Song for the brilliant (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.
Here are the winners in full. Winners in bold.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Joker
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Philips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Animated Short Film
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best International Feature Film Award
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Achievements in Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Achievements in Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Achievements in Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Achievements in Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Achievements in Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, FFrozen II
Stand Up, Harriet