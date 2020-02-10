Share1
The Oscars were celebrated and handed out in a lavish ceremony in Hollywood last night and, as ever, there were many surprises. Arguably, the big winner on the night was Bong Joon Ho and his stunning film, Parasite, which won no less than four awards; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Parasite is the first film to win both the Palme d’Or in Cannes and the Best Picture at the Academy Awards since Marty back in 1955 and also the first film not in the English language to take the top gong.

Parasite

Elsewhere, as expected Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his work on Joker, Renée Zellweger won Best Actress for Judy, Brad Pitt scored Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Toy Story 4 was awarded  Best Animated Feature, American Factory was given the feature documentary award, and the legendary Roger Deakins won Best Cinematography for 1917.

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin took home the Best Original Song for the brilliant (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Here are the winners in full. Winners in bold.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Joker

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Philips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Animated Short Film

Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best International Feature Film Award

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Short

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary Feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Achievements in Production Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Achievements in Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Achievements in Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Achievements in Visual Effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Achievements in Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, FFrozen II
Stand Up, Harriet