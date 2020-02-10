Pin 1 Shares

Some data has come in for the huge success, and thus massive audience anticipation for the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 movie via the stats for its debut trailer. Deadline reports that the promo for the movie, which once again is led by Vin Diesel, has been viewed nearly $500 million times since launch, including a huge 151 million global views in its first 24 hours across the platforms.

The promo, which we posted about ten days ago, is the first look at the new movie, which Universal will roll out across the planet in May.

In the film, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Amongst the cast are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and newcomer Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past.

The film hits on 22nd May.