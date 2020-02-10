Pin 94 Shares

Much-loved veteran actor Billy Murray is making his screen return, five years after he starred opposite Ian Ogilvy and Lysette Anthony in We Still Steal the Old Way.

In Nemesis, Murray plays John Morgan, an underworld kingpin whose return to London triggers a cataclysm of violence, retribution and murder.

Murray is perhaps best known for his celebrated television roles in The Bill (and its various spin-offs focusing on his character such as Beech on the Run and Beech is Back) and EastEnders, in which he played gangster Johnny Allen. His five-decade career also encompasses The Sweeney, The Professionals, The Rock Follies and A Touch of Frost on television, and movies such as McVicar, Performance, Essex Boys, Rise of the Footsoldier and Freight. He is also beloved as the voice of the iconic Captain Price in the multi-billion-dollar ‘Call of Duty’ video game franchise.

Alongside Murray as his glamorous wife, Sadie is Jeanine Nerissa (The Exorcism of Karen Walker and The Krays: Dead Man Walking). As their daughter, Ambra Moore – granddaughter of James Bond legend Sir Roger Moore – makes her big-screen bow.

Also making his film debut is entrepreneur and social media influencer Danny Bear, while further casting is expected to be announced soon.

Nemesis is written by Adam Stephen Kelly (Done In, Kill Kane) who also serves as co-producer, directed by James Crow and produced by Jonathan Sothcott. Filming begins in the spring of 2020.

Shogun Films also has revenge thriller Renegades in the works, along with ’80s action movie pastiche Assault on Hazard Rock, the bare-knuckle fighting biopic Pretty Boy, and siege thriller Man of War. There is also a feature documentary to be announced soon.

Director James Crow commented: “I’m incredibly excited to be directing Billy Murray – he is one of the true icons of British film and television. Nemesis is a dark, violent, gritty British crime film. If you liked Vendetta and Piggy, this will be right up your street. We are assembling a heavyweight cast to ensure we do the material justice”.

