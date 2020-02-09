Tonight sees the biggest and most glistening awards ceremony take place in Hollywood, the 2020 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars. We’ve done tons of reporting over the past few weeks but never put together a definitive list of who we think is going to win. We’ve corrected that with this post.
Let’s make this clear from the outset, this is who we **think** will win rather than who we think **should** win. If it were the case of who we wanted to win then Parasite would nail it in every category that it is nominated in. We don’t necessarily agree with the below, but taking in a number of factors, including having seen everything ourselves, the odds and the general buzz we’ve read in the lead-up. Of course, we could be wrong – this is purely our opinion.
The only ones we’ve taken a punt on is the animated and live-action short, purely because, in full disclosure, we haven’t seen any of them
We’ll see how we did with our predictions come Sunday evening. Our predictions are highlighted in BOLD.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Joker
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Philips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Animated Short Film
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best International Feature Film Award
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Achievements in Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Achievements in Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Achievements in Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Achievements in Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Achievements in Make-up and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, FFrozen II
Stand Up, Harriet