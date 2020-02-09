Share
Tonight sees the biggest and most glistening awards ceremony take place in Hollywood, the 2020 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars. We’ve done tons of reporting over the past few weeks but never put together a definitive list of who we think is going to win. We’ve corrected that with this post.

Parasite

Let’s make this clear from the outset, this is who we **think** will win rather than who we think **should** win. If it were the case of who we wanted to win then Parasite would nail it in every category that it is nominated in. We don’t necessarily agree with the below, but taking in a number of factors, including having seen everything ourselves, the odds and the general buzz we’ve read in the lead-up. Of course, we could be wrong – this is purely our opinion.

The only ones we’ve taken a punt on is the animated and live-action short, purely because, in full disclosure, we haven’t seen any of them

We’ll see how we did with our predictions come Sunday evening. Our predictions are highlighted in BOLD.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Joker

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Philips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Animated Short Film

Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best International Feature Film Award

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Short

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary Feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Achievements in Production Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Achievements in Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Achievements in Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Achievements in Visual Effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Achievements in Make-up and Hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, FFrozen II
Stand Up, Harriet