Pin 0 Shares

Vanessa Kirby will reportedly return to the Mission: Impossible franchise for episodes 7 and 8 which are set to roll into production later this year.

Christopher McQuarrie is deep in pre-production on the movies, which will be shot back to back for debuts in cinemas in 2021 and 2022.

The news comes via Glamour magazine (via Coming Soon) where The Crown star talks about shooting her new film with Shia LaBeouf, before hitting the treadmill for perhaps som more M:I action.

Here’s a segment

“I just wrapped filming a movie (Pieces of a Woman) about a couple who lose a baby with Shia LaBeouf who is now one of my best friends – I love him so much. It was extremely intense and very dark so going into training for Mission Impossible is slightly going to release it all.”

Kirby plays the role of Alanna Mitsopolis/ White Widow in the movies alongside Tom Cruise who will once again return as Ethan Hunt. Also in the cast of the new movie are the returning Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny. Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Nicholas Hoult will be joining proceedings for the next round.

More as it comes in.