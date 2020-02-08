Pin 0 Shares

Variety is reporting that Tom Hardy has signed on the dotted land to play Sir Ernest Shackleton in a new biopic. The project is set up at Heyday Films (the outfit behind Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Marriage Story) and Hardy Son & Baker.

The movie, according to the trade, will see Hardy star as the title character, the polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, as well as co-produce. The film is written by Peter Straughan, the man who adapted the very, very good Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy a few years back (2011).

Irish explorer Shackleton led three British expeditions to the Antarctic during the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration.

His story has been told in many film and television specials, including the 2001 serial with Kenneth Branagh who Hardy with in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk (though they didn’t share any screen time).

Hardy is currently shooting the Venom sequel, which is being directed by Andy Serkis. That film will be released in cinemas next year.

More on the Shackleton movie as it comes in.