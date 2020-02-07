Pin 1 Shares

We are about to head into the big Oscar weekend and here’s a look at one of the films nominated in the Best Animated Short category, Sony Pictures Animation’s Hair Love, which is online in its entirety.

The short, from Matthew A. Cherry, tells the heartfelt story of an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Running at just over six minutes, the short is directed by Cherry, Everett Downing Jr. and Bruce W. Smith and is well worth your time.

Also nominated in this category is Dcera (Daughter), which is written and directed by Daria Kashcheeva, Kitbull, written and directed by Rosana Sullivan (watch that here), Mémorable by Bruno Collet and Sister from Siqi Song.

The Academy Awards are dished out on Sunday 9th February.

Here is the superb Hair Love.