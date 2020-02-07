Pin 1 Shares

1917, which is basically winning ALL of the awards at the moment is a technical jaw-dropper, a film that is designed to look like one continuous shot for its entire running time. Of course, it isn’t all just one shot, but a number of extended scenes – some running for many, many minutes, all cleverly spliced together.

The technique goes all of the way back to the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie Rope and has been used in many films since. In this new video, published by Vox, we are taken behind the scenes and shown the secrets used in these types of movies. It’s a great four-minute look into the process.

It’s all pretty cool stuff and a must for those who are interested in the technical wizardry behind these visual marvels.

1917 is now playing in cinemas all over the world and is the hot fave to take the best picture award at this coming weekend’s Oscar.

Watch the video on YouTube below.