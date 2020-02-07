Pin 1 Shares

Netflix has released the trailer for a film I’ve been hearing a lot about over the past few weeks. In All The Bright Places, Elle Fanning and Justice Smith lead the cast as two teens struggling with emotional scars who change each other’s lives.

The film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jennifer Nevin. It will arrive on the streamer on 28th February.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Watch the trailer below.