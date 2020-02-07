Pin 1 Shares

We’ve just got our hands on a new trailer for the upcoming The Jesus Rolls, a new film set in the same world as The Big Lebowski. The film is coming to cinemas and the on-demand services in March.

Scene-stealing ten-pin legend Jesus Quintana returns to the screen as acclaimed actor John Turturro reprises the role for a boundary-breaking sex, crime and comedy caper!

Fresh out of prison, smooth-talking petty thief Jesus Quintana (John Turturro, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) is ready to roll with his best friend Petey (Bobby Cannavale) riding shotgun. Picking up free-spirited hairdresser Marie (Audrey Tautou) along the way, the three embark on an epic petty crime spree across the rural backroads of New York.

Taking in the idyllic landscapes from the window of a stolen muscle car, the trio spend their days occupied with free love and the pursuit of happiness, and doing whatever it takes to get it…

The film features quite the cast, including Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Susan Sarandon, Christopher Walken, Pete Davidson, and Jon Hamm. The Jesus Rolls is based upon Bertrand Blier’s controversial sex comedy Going Places and land in select cinemas from the 20 March and on-demand 23 March.

Here’s the new trailer.