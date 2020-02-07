Pin 1 Shares

Netflix’s adaptation of the popular comic book series Locke & Key hits the small screen from today and to celebrate, the streamer has debuted a new, very brief featurette to whet your whistle.

The series is based on the source material written by Joe Hill, illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez and published by IDW Publishing.

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

Check out the new featurette. Locke & Key is now streaming.