We’ve just been sent over the home release details for one of my favourite films of last year, Honey Boy, a movie that was sadly overlooked in this year’s awards, particularly for Shia LaBeouf and director Alma Har’el. LaBeouf co-wrote the screenplay for this magnificent films and plays the role of James Lort. Appearing as Lort’s son at various ages are Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges, while FKA Twigs, Clifton Collins Jr., Maika Monroe and Lara San Giacomo make up the supporting cast.

The film was shown at TIFF where it went down a storm before hitting cinemas shortly afterward.

Here’s the synopsis:

When 12-year-old Otis starts to find success as a child television star in Hollywood, his ex-rodeo-clown father returns to serve as his guardian. When Otis isn’t on set charming audiences, he spends his days with his father at an extended-stay motel on the edge of the city, enduring his overbearing father’s abuse. HONEY BOY follows two threads of time, watching father and son’s contentious relationship and their attempts to mend it across the course of a decade. This stunning collaboration between screenwriter/star Shia LaBeouf and director Alma Har’el paints a painful yet inspired portrait of growing up. LaBeouf’s script dives deep into Otis’s psychology to mine uncomfortable truths about the lasting effects of abuse, while Har’el crafts an exciting, stylish film that never loses sight of its warm, heartfelt centre. Two outstanding young actors, Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe, play Otis at different ages, and their intense performances reveal an emotionally raw character-driven, simultaneously and paradoxically, by anger and the desire to forgive.

The film hits download on 30th March. If you’ve not seen this movie I urge you to do so at your earliest opportunity. It’s quite something.

Here are the planned bonus features.

