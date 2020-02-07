Pin 1 Shares

Well here’s some great news for a Friday in that Ruan Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out is officially a go over at Lionsgate. The news was reportedly confirmed via their CEO Jon Feltheimer on a call regarding third-quarter earnings of which the first Knives Out, which has grossed nearly $300 million at the global box-office.

The film sees Daniel Craig star as a southern detective hot on the trailer of murder at a family home. Also amongst the cast of the first one are the likes of Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Shannon.

Here’s the full synopsis:

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Johnson is nominated for an Oscar at this weekend’s awards in the original screenplay category.

More on the planned sequel as it comes our way.