Here’s some news I didn’t expect to hear. It is being reported in various outlets that horror legend Sam Raimi is in talks to direct the next film in the Doctor Strange series following Scott Derrickson’s departure a few weeks’ back.

Heat Vision says that Raimi could return to the Marvel universe for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness following his work on the massive Spider-Man at the start of the century.

If there is an MCU film that suits Raimi then Doctor Strange is it. The outlet says that the new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will definitely have a horror vibe and will be connected to a new Disney + series that is now in production, WandaVision, which stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. They also say that Olsen will appear in the new ‘Strange’ movie set to debut in the spring of 2021.

The movies’ start date in terms of shooting is hurtling closer and closer with a spring start for principal photography.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return as Strange after appearing in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and also in 2016’s Doctor Strange.

