Lionsgate has debuted the brand new trailer for their upcoming western Hell On The Border, a new film starring David Gyasi, Ron Perlman and Frank Grillo set for download on the 9th of March and then DVD shortly afterwards on 16th March.

Having escaped from slavery after the Civil War, Reeves (David Gyasi) arrives in Arkansas seeking a job with the law. Despite quickly impressing the local judge through an act of daring bravery against a gang of outlaws, Reeves is forced to prove himself yet further by hunting down a deadly fugitive (Frank Grillo). Aided only by a grizzled journeyman (Ron Perlman), he chases the criminal deeper into the Cherokee Nation where he must dodge bullets – and severe discrimination – in the hopes of earning his star and cementing his place as a legend.

Hell on the Border stars David Gyasi (Interstellar, Carnival Row), Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy, Hellboy), and Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and is directed by Wes Miller (River Runs Red).

Watch the new promo below.