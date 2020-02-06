Pin 0 Shares

The trailer for Sally Potter’s next film The Roads Not Taken has arrived online ahead of its premiere at the Berlinale later this month. Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Salma Hayek, and Laura Linney are amongst the cast of the film which starts to roll out into cinemas from next month, so not long at all to see it at your local multiplex.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

Sally Potter’s THE ROADS NOT TAKEN follows a day in the life of Leo (Javier Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning) as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind. As they weave their way through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future. Also starring Salma Hayek and Laura Linney.

I was particularly taken with Potter’s delicious last movie, The Party, which also played in Berlin a few years’ back and can’t wait to see what she’s delivered here.

The Roads Not Taken will play in the competition of the festival receiving its world premiere. Sally Potter and most of her cast are expected to be in Berlin.

Here’s the trailer.