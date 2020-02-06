Pin 0 Shares

This is becoming a bit of a common trend in Hollywood these days – splitting final movies in a franchise into two. We’ve seen it with the likes of the final Harry Potter movies and The Twilight Saga, and now it looks like the tenth movie in the Fast & Furious series may become two connecting films.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Vin Diesel said: “I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable”.

He added, “for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come”.

Now, we’re also hearing that Fast & Furious 10 – or whatever they call – may not be the final film(s) in the franchise either. There is talk of a female-led movie being in the works and the Hobbs & Shaw movie from last year took a ton of money, so we may see more movies from that stem of the universe too.

We’ll have more on this as it comes in. See the latest trailer for Fast 9, which arrives this May, here.