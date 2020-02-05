Pin 2 Shares

We’ve just received word that both Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon are to return to screens later this year for the latest instalment in their popular ‘The Trip’ series. This time, Steve and Rob head to the islands of Greece for The Trip To Greece in a new six-parter.

The duo will take in the likes of Assos, Kavala, Stagira, Athens, Epidaurus, Hydra and Plyos in the new series, once again directed by Michael Winterbottom (upcoming Greed).

The Trip to Greece is sure to satisfy viewers’ palettes as the duo lock horns over tragedy, comedy, myth and history. All while dining on cuisine traditional to beautiful Greek hot spots, so says the official release from Sky where the new season kicks off in March.

Sky Studios’ Director of Comedy, Jon Mountague, says: “What a joy to go island hopping with the incomparable Steve and Rob. Greece is the birthplace of democracy but more importantly the birthplace of Michael Winterbottom’s latest vision, which we can’t wait to share with our customers. Yamas!”

The series follows on from Sky original The Trip to Spain, which saw the duo venture from Getaria to Malaga in 2017, securing Rob Brydon a BAFTA nomination for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme.

Episode one lands on Sky One at 10pm on 3rd March.