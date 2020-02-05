Pin 1 Shares

The film that won no less than seven BAFTA awards at the weekend, 1917, is the hotly tipped movie for Oscar gold this coming weekend, and ahead of the huge event in Hollywood, here is a newly released featurette for Sam Mendes’ WWI ‘one-shot’ epic showing how they built the trenches in the phenomenal movie.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers— Blake’s own brother among them.

1917 is directed by Sam Mendes, who wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Showtime’s Penny Dreadful). The film is produced by Mendes and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road, Away We Go) for their Neal Street Productions, Jayne-Ann Tenggren (associate producer, Spectre), Callum McDougall (executive producer, Mary Poppins Returns, Skyfall) and Brian Oliver (Rocketman, Black Swan).

1917 is now playing. Here’s the new featurette.