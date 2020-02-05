Pin 1 Shares

Shit is going to go sideways fast. The first teaser for the next phase of the popular Saw movie series has just gone online courtesy of Lionsgate. This new one is titled Spiral and stars Chris Rock (who is also on board in an executive producer capacity) and Samuel L. Jackson.

Lionsgate has also debuted the official synopsis for the film which obviously gives us more of an idea of the story.

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the centre of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, from a screenplay by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger.

Watch the debut teaser below. The film will hit cinemas in the spring.