A brand new clip has surfaced for the upcoming Kristen Stewart-led film Underwater which hits cinemas at the end of the week.

Underwater is directed by William Eubank (The Signal) and stars Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels, The Twilight Series) alongside T.J. Miller (HBO’s Silicon Valley), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, La Haine), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Jessica Henwick (Netflix’s Iron First), Mamoudou Athie (Netflix’s The Get Down) and Gunner Wright (J. Edgar).

The film is produced by Peter Chernin (War For the Planet of The Apes), Tonia Davis (The Greatest Showman), Kevin Halloran (Le Mans ’66) and Jenno Topping (Red Sparrow) with a screenplay by Brian Duffield (Insurgent) and Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan).

The new clip is called ‘Pressure Breach’ and you can watch it below.

Underwater opens on 7th February.