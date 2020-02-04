Pin 1 Shares

The trailer for filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s short drama The Staggering Girl has just arrived courtesy of the folks over at MUBI. The film will be released worldwide on 15th February.

The synopsis is as follows:

The film is based on Valentino Haute Couture created by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and tells the story of Francesca, an Italian-American writer (Julianne Moore) who lives in New York and must return to Rome to retrieve her ageing mother. Debuting at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, it boasts an impressive cast. Alongside Julianne Moore (MAPS TO THE STARS, STILL ALICE) appears Mia Goth (SUSPIRIA), KiKi Layne (IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK), Kyle MacLachlan (TWIN PEAKS), Marthe Keller (MARATHON MAN) and Alba Rohrwacher (HAPPY AS LAZZARO).

Watch the latest trailer below.