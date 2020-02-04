Pin 1 Shares

It may not have scored the BAFTA for its effects work, but you have to admit, what Martin Scorsese and his visual effects teams did with The Irishman is nothing short of astounding. Well, the featurettes keep on coming and here’s one from the TV programme Click which seems to have broken down the VFX in the most interesting behind the scenes look yet.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Click spoke with VFX Supervisor Pablo Helman from ILM about de-aging the cast on the movie and making sure that the new cameras didn’t interfere with work on the set.

Check it out below.