Pin 0 Shares

Warner Bros. Pictures has just sent over the latest trailer for Finding The Way Back, a new drama starring Ben Affleck which is also referred to as simply The Way Back in some territories. The film reteams Affleck with Gavin O’Connor (who he previously worked with on The Accountant a few years back). The impressive cast also includes Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar and Glynn Turman.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story as are yet to see the impressive first trailer, here’s the official synopsis as provided by the studio.

Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiralling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption?

Finding The Way Back opens later in the year. Here’s the new trailer.