Pin 1 Shares

Released on 4K ULTRA HDTM from February 3rd is the landmark modern classic from director John SIngleton, Boyz N The Hood and we have one copy to give away.

South Central is a place where harmony co-exists with adversity, especially for three young men growing up there: Doughboy (Ice Cube), an unambitious drug dealer; his brother Ricky (Morris Chestnut), a college-bound teenage father; and Ricky’s best friend Tre (Cuba Gooding, Jr.), who aspires to a brighter future beyond “The Hood.” In a world where a trip to the store can end in death, the friends have diverse reactions to their bleak surroundings. Tre’s resolve is strengthened by a strong father (Laurence Fishburne) who keeps him on the right track. But the lessons Tre learns are put to the ultimate test when tragedy strikes close to home, and retaliation seems the only recourse.

Scanned in 4K resolution from the original camera negative and presented with High Dynamic Range. The disc includes immersive Dolby Atmos audio, in addition to the archival 5.1 and original theatrical 2.0 audio.

Enter here for your chance to win.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition will close on 14th February. The winner will be picked at random from entries received and will be contacted shortly after the closing date. The editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative.