The Fugitive is coming back to the small screen later this year and a debut teaser has just been released online. The material started off as a television series back in the 1960s and was, of course, transformed into a massive motion picture in 1993 with Harrison Ford in the lead role.

The new show, which will land on screens later this year, will be led by Boyd Holbrook and Kiefer Sutherland. Holbrook will play the role of Mike Ferro, while Sutherland is Clay Bruce, the lawman in hot pursuit of Ferro.

Here is the synopsis, courtesy of the IMDB: With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes – The Fugitive.

The first season consists of 14 episodes. More as it comes in.