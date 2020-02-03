Pin 1 Shares

One of the biggest films to fly into cinemas this summer will undoubtedly be the high octane Top Gun Maverick with a returning Tom Cruise. The film is once again produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (riding high off the recent success of Bad Boys For Life) and directed by Joseph Kosinski.

With last night’s Super Bowl lighting up the screens, a new teaser for Top Gun Maverick hit TV screens and you can check it out below.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun Maverick hits screens this summer.