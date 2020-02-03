Pin 3 Shares

We’ve just had confirmation that Roland Emmerich‘s World War II movie Midway is set for the home formats in March. The film will land on digital download from 2nd March and then the physical formats – DVD and Blu-ray – from 9th March.

MIDWAY centres on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy, which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and sailors who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.

Special Features: