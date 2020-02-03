Pin 2 Shares

It was TV spot overload last night during the Super Bowl event and here’s a new brief look at the next James Bond adventure No Time To Die which hits screens in April.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast also includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes as “M”. Also starring is Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

The screenplay is penned by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Cary Joji Fukunaga directs.

Here’s the new spot.