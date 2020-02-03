Pin 0 Shares

As part of the massive amount of Super Bowl TV spots that have been fired our way over the past 24 hours, here’s another brief look at this year’s big Marvel Studios release Black Widow. The film arrives in cinemas this May with Scarlett Johansson returning as the title character.

Also amongst the cast are Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Check out the new TV spot below and the film in cinemas from 1st May.