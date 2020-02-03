Pin 1 Shares

Universal Pictures were pulling out all the stops for the Super Bowl weekend. With promos for the likes of The Invisible Man and ‘Minions 2’ landed, amongst others, they also gave us another look at the new Fast and Furious movie following the debut of that movie’s full trailer on Friday.

In the new film, Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).

Watch the short new look below, a brief promo that is followed immediately by the new trailer.

Fast and Furious 9 opens this summer.