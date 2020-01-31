Pin 1 Shares

A trailer has arrived online for The Jesus Rolls, a spin-off from the Coen brothers’ The Big Lebowski. John Turturro has written, directed and returns to star as Jesus Quintana in the new film which starts to roll out from March. The magnificent Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou are also amongst the cast.

We have an official synopsis for the film. See below.

The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), and embark on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance.

The film had a premiere at the Rome Film Festival last year and it finally looks like it is coming to cinemas in just a few weeks’ time.

Watch the new trailer, courtesy of Screen Media Films’ YouTube page below.