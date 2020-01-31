Pin 0 Shares

It is now playing in cinemas and to celebrate here are a couple of new clips from The Rhythm Section. The film stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown and comes to the screen from the producers of the Bond movies.

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

We should have a full review of the film sometime over the weekend, but for now, here are the two new clips. You can watch the latest trailer here.

The Penthouse – Clip

You Can Swim – Clip