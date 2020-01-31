Pin 1 Shares

The trailer has arrived for Sarah Gavron’s upcoming film Rocks. I’ve been hearing some great things about this film, one that is being called a future classic ahead of its release in April.

Amongst the cast are Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, Shaneigha-Monik Greyson, Ruby Stokes, Tawheda Begum, Anastasia Dymitrow and Afi Okaidja.

The film follows teenager Rocks (Bukky Bakray) who fears that she and her little brother Emmanuel (D’angelou Osei Kissiedu) will be forced apart if anyone finds out they are living alone. With the help of her friends, she evades the authorities and navigates the most defining days of her life. A film about the joy, resilience, and spirit of girlhood.

Altitude will release Rocks in cinemas from 10th April. Watch the trailer below.