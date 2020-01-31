Pin 3 Shares

Here’s yet another Netflix trailer for a film heading to the streamer in March. Francesco Lettieri makes his directorial debut with the film which, according to the official blurb, is the story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, all set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Naples. At almost fifty years old Sandro is the leader of the Apache, a group of ultras with whom he has spent his whole life at the stadium: a life of violence, clashes, passions, and unshakable values. Now that a Daspo prevents him from approaching the curve, those values are starting to falter. Sandro feels for the first time the need for a normal life, a relationship, maybe even a family. Also meeting Terry, who is beautiful and seems to not fear anything.

Angelo is sixteen and considers the Apache his family. Sandro is his guide, the person who took the place of his brother Sasa, who died years earlier during the clashes of a trip. ULTRAS is the story of their friendship, of a faith and a love marked by the last few weeks of a football championship, and the inevitable meeting of both with their own destiny.

Ultras comes to Netflix on the 20th of March.

Watch the teaser trailer below.