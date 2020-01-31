Pin 0 Shares

Paramount Pictures has released a brand new TV spot and behind the scenes featurette for the upcoming genre sequel A Quiet Place: Part II. The spot is a pre-game spot (referring to its airing during or indeed before the Super Bowl this weekend). Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou are amongst the cast of the film which is written and directed by John Krasinski.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Watch the two new videos below and check out the debut teaser for the film here. A Quiet Place Part II will release in cinemas from 20th March.