Here’s the trailer and a new poster for an upcoming film that was a big fave on the festival circuit last year, Levan Akin’s And Then We Danced.

Levan Akin’s beautiful and gripping love-story And Then We Danced launched in Directors Fortnight at Cannes.

Set against the backdrop of Georgia’s traditional dance scene, the film follows an obsessive young dancer Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani), who has been training at the National Georgian Ensemble with his partner, Mary (Ana Javakishvili), since he was a child. Merab’s world is turned upside down, when the carefree and charismatic Irakli (Bachi Valishvili) arrives, rivalry soon turns to longing as the two draw closer together.

The movie will land in cinemas from 13th March through Peccadillo Pictures.