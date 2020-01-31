Pin 0 Shares

YouTube is home to many eye-opening documentaries. This article will discuss sports betting documentaries found on YouTube to show just how far this pastime has stretched and why. From Las Vegas to Uganda, from fantasy sports to the history of sports betting and gambling, pre-regulation betting to Sunbet, these documentaries will give you a better understanding of the sports betting evolution through the years.

The Truth Is…: A Documentary on Sports Betting in Las Vegas

Whatever you want to call them; touts, sharps, professional sports bettor or sports betting advisors, they have become the not-so-silent Kings of Las Vegas and professional gambling. A professional gambler may choose to make money for themselves, or sell their skillset to high rollers. Their clients receive market analyses to make informed decisions when it comes to placing their bets. The stakes: their reputation and millions of dollars.

The experts in the market of sports betting sell their skills and wake up every morning with a goal to predict the future. Professional sports bettors do not approach gambling like recreational players, they see it like the stock market of knowing when to buy and sell, knowing when to go high and knowing when to take your chips and leave. It’s not about luck anymore, it’s a fulltime job.

Gamblers Like Me: The Dark Side of Sports Betting – BBC Africa Eye documentary

It has quickly become a popular pastime across Africa to bet on international soccer matches. This BBC documentary takes a deeper look into why it is so popular and the problems that it has brought to many communities. When Ugandan players win, it’s hundreds of dollars…when they lose, it’s thousands. One interviewee lost all of his tertiary education tuition on sports betting.

Africa is known for its passion for soccer, and sports betting bookies are definitely not complaining. Despite the legal betting age in Uganda being set at 25 since 2016, punters started betting as early as age 15. They still do in many places because the rules are not enforced properly. Additionally, since even graduates struggle to find work, sports betting becomes an attractive option to quickly try to make more money. The hope of getting more money has driven people to losing everything when there is little to begin with. This is bred by the marketing and betting house promotions that target young men who are looking to make money in a country where jobs are scarce.

The Fantasy Sports Gamble: FRONTLINE

The biggest loophole in the sports betting industry is born out of sporting that doesn’t exist in real life. Fantasy sports betting is unregulated because it is not considered to be “actual gambling”. Fantasy teams are created by a user from team of players that actually exist. When players do well in the real world, the fantasy team earns points. Fantasy sports has existed for a long time, but fantasy sports betting is a more recent development that many fear will soon get out of hand.

The New York Times investigates fantasy sports and how it has evolved from seasonal contests enjoyed by colleagues and families, to instant wins and losses with the internet. Fantasy is a huge market and the book makers take a cut of the final winnings made by the punter. The fear is that fantasy sports betting will lead to match fixing. Fanduel is aimed at younger audiences and the marketing is everywhere. The loophole with fantasy sports betting is that it is not legally considered gambling. The Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 was facilitated to prevent online payments via credit cards for online gambling. It does not apply to any online fantasy game that is based on skill rather than chance.

High Rollers: A History of Gambling

If you want to get a better idea of how gambling evolved from card games in saloons, to online sports betting, this is the perfect YouTube documentary to answer all of your questions. From betting parlors and riverboat gambling to placing your bets from a smartphone or computer from anywhere in the world.