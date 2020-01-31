Pin 1 Shares

Warner Brothers Home Entertainment has sent along the full home release details for Doctor Sleep, the sequel to the horror classic The Shining. The film will arrive on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD from March 9 and early on digital download from February 24.

Here’s the synopsis followed by the glittering bonus material.

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra (Kyliegh Curran), a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognising that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

4K AND BLU-RAY™ ELEMENTS

“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep” 4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

• Return to the Overlook

• The Making of Doctor Sleep: A New Vision

• From Shining to Sleep

Here’s the expected box art.