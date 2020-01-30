Pin 1 Shares

The first poster and trailer for Michael Caton-Jones‘ upcoming film Our Ladies have been released online ahead of its April debut.

Eve Austin, Tallulah Greive, Abigail Lawrie, Sally Messham, Rona Morison, Marli Siu, Stuart Martin, Jack Greenlees, and Kate Dickie lead the cast of the film which will also get its world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival next month.

Our Ladies follows a group of Scottish schoolgirls on a day trip to Edinburgh to perform in a choir competition. For these teens from a small town in the Scottish Highlands, it becomes a chance to escape their daily lives and run riot in the big city. With few expectations for their futures, Orla (Tallulah Greive), Finnoula (Abigail Lawrie), Manda (Sally Messham), Kay (Eve Austin), Chell (Rona Morison) and Kylah (Marli Siu) are determined to live for every moment in this raucous tale of love, life and true friendship.

The film will release on 24th April. Here’s the trailer.