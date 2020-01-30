Pin 1 Shares

Netflix just dropped the trailer for one of the most exciting original series of the year, Queen Sono. The series focusses on a highly trained South African spy (Pearl Thusi) who must face changing relationships in her personal life while taking on her most dangerous mission yet. Amongst the cast alongside Thusi is Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Maphumulo, Abigail Kubeka, Connie Chiume, Otto Nobela, and James Ngcobo. Queen Sono is Netflix’s first African original series.

Here’s the official synopsis:

After the assassination of her mother, Queen Sono grows up to become a kick-ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa. During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother’s death, sparking her own truth-finding mission.

Queen Sono will land on Netflix on 28th February. Here’s the trailer.