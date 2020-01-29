Pin 0 Shares

Kristen Stewart’s career has taken off since she starred in the Twilight saga back in 2008. She has made her name starring in big films such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Adventureland and more recently the female-led blockbuster Charlie’s Angels. Now, Stewart is swapping leather boots for a diving suit as she stars in Underwater, directed by William Eubank (The Signal).

UNDERWATER will be released in cinemas on 7th February 2020.

Underwater (2020)

When disaster strikes more than six miles below the ocean’s surface at an underwater laboratory, a crew of survivors realise that their only hope is to walk across the seabed to reach the main part of the facility. Stewart’s character is Norah, a mechanical engineer who helps her team of researchers get back to safety, but they soon begin to uncover the mysterious and deadly creatures that lurk below…

Underwater also stars T.J. Miller (HBO’s Silicon Valley), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, La Haine), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Jessica Henwick (Netflix’s Iron First), Mamoudou Athie (Netflix’s The Get Down) and Gunner Wright (J. Edgar).

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Elizabeth Banks’ female-led remake of Charlie’s Angels saw Kristen star in one of the lead roles as Sabina, alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The newly recruited agents are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, who’s security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. The team of Angels are guided by the multiple Bosleys around the world to take on dangerous organisations, putting their lives on the line. Stewart shows off her tougher side while also dazzling in glamorous dresses giving a standout performance.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

In a dark twist to the classic fairytale, Stewart took on the role of Snow White, as she must find a way to escape the brutal huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) who has been sent to kill her. Instead of doing so, he ends up becoming her protector and mentor and together they plot to take down the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron).

Adventureland (2009)

Taking place in the summer of 1987, college graduate James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) takes a job at an amusement park, only to find it’s the perfect job to help get him prepared for the real world. Stewart plays Emily Lewin, a fellow games operator who James ends up falling in love with. It’s a charming film with Stewart playing her sarcastic and entertaining character with talent.

The Twilight saga (2008-2012)

The 4-film Twilight saga, based on Stephenie Meyer’s novels, follows Bella as she falls in love with the mysterious Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) to discover that he’s a vampire. The series made Stewart a household name and saw her popularity rise.

