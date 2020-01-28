Pin 1 Shares

Here’s an interesting trailer for a March-released film titled Calm With Horses. The film features one of our big up and coming actors in Cosmo Jarvis, who you may have seen in the likes of Lady Macbeth or the hit TV series Peaky Blinders. The movie is the feature film debut of director Nick Rowland and also features the acting talents of Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Ex-boxer Douglas ‘Arm’ Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis LADY MACBETH, PEAKY BLINDERS) is the faithful and violent right-hand-man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his best friend, and the family’s unpredictable protégé, Dympna (Barry Keoghan DUNKIRK, AMERICAN ANIMALS). Arm’s struggle to find his place in the world has consequences on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ursula (Niamh Algar THE VIRTUES, THE LAST RIGHT) as she strives to find a better life for herself and their young son Jack.

Calm With Horses is released on the 13th March through Altitude. Here’s the new trailer.